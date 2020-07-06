Pharrell Williams and Netflix are teaming up on a new docuseries titled Voices of Fire that takes place in his hometown of Hampton Roads, Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series will follow Pharrell Williams ' hometown community as it builds an inspiring and diverse gospel choir, Netflix said on Twitter Sunday alongside images of Williams.

Pharrell Williams will be joined by his uncle, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his team of gospel leaders, as they search for undiscovered talent to join the choir.

The search will include people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds. Voices of Fire will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Pharrell Williams is also developing a Juneteenth musical with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for Netflix that they plan to release by next Juneteenth.