Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
UPI News Service, 07/27/2021
Netflix has ordered a new adult animated series titled Chicago Party Aunt that will feature the voices of Lauren Ash, RuPaul and more.
Chicago Party Aunt is based on Chris Witaske's Twitter account of the same name and will follow Diane Dunbrowski, a middle-aged party animal who is a die-hard fan of Chicago sports teams and Italian beef.
Ash is voicing Diane, with RuPaul as Gideon, a fish-out-of-water in Chicago who clashes with Diane after opening up an expensive New York-style salon named Borough.
Rory O'Malley is voicing Diane's nephew Daniel, who takes a year off from Stanford to live with his aunt and figure life out. Daniel is gay and Diane wants to help bring him out of his shell.
