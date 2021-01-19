Lupin, a French original series on Netflix, has become an international hit for the streaming service by reaching 70 million households.

Lupin launched on Netflix on Jan. 8 and has become the first French series to reach the company's Top 10 list in the U.S.

The show is No. 1 in France, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Sweden.

Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop in the series, a gentleman thief inspired by fictional thief Arsene Lupin. Sy's character is trying to avenge his father who died after being accused of a crime he didn't commit.

"70 millions, that's insane! So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally! That wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you all," Sy said on Twitter Tuesday alongside a promotional image from the show.

Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, Herve Pierre and Soufiane Guerrab also star in Lupin, from creator George Kay.

Netflix announced in November that limited series The Queen's Gambit, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was watched by 62 million households. Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai starring William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, reached 73 million households on Netflix, while Bridgerton from Shonda Rhimes starring Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page reached 63 million households.