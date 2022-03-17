Netflix's upcoming live-action television adaptation of video game series Resident Evil will launch on July 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter Thursday alongside three posters for the series.

"Evil has evolved," Netflix said next to three bloody posters that feature a pill labeled with the word "joy" and a vial.

The Resident Evil series will take place in 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus causes a global apocalypse. Jade Wesker tries to survive in a world full of zombies and is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, her father Albert Wesker's connections to the Umbrella Corporation and what happened to her sister Billie.

Lance Reddick stars as Albert Wesker, an antagonist from the video game series. Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nui±ez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery also star.

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer.

Netflix previously released a Resident Evil animated series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.