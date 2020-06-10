Netflix has launched a new hub in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced a curated collection of films, TV series and documentaries to help educate people about racial injustice and the black experience in America.

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters,'" Netflix said on Twitter. "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time -- we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

"When you log onto Netflix today, you will see a carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America," the company added.

The collection includes 13th, Ava DuVernay's documentary about the Thirteenth Amendment and mass incarceration of people of color, Pose, an FX series about people of color in New York's LGBTQ ballroom scene, and Kerry Washington's film American Son.

Becoming, Orange is the New Black, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, #blackAF, Moonlight, Oprah Winfrey Presents: When They See Us Now and other titles are also available to watch.

Netflix previously voiced its support for the BLM movement on Twitter the week of George Floyd's death. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died May 25 in Minneapolis while being restrained by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

"To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," Netflix tweeted May 30. "We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."