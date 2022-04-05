Netflix has announced a new lineup of shows for its upcoming Netflix is a Joke: The Festival, which will take over Los Angeles from April 28 to May 28.

Other new additions include comedy shows Bill Burr & Friends, Amy Schumer & Friends, John Mulaney: From Scratch with special guest Earthquake, Snoop Dogg's [Expletive] Around Comedy Special, Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does this Tour and more.

Netflix will also be hosting shows centered around its original series such as Cobra Kai: Live & Badass. The show will feature conversations with the cast of Cobra Kai with live musical performances and other surprises.

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin of Grace and Frankie fame are hosting Ladies Night Live, which will feature Michelle Buteau, Avi Gilbert, Cristela Alonzo, Cho, Heather McMahan and Tracey Ashley.

A full lineup of shows and comedians can be found on the official Netflix is a Joke: The Festival website.