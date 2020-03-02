Netflix is a Joke Fest to feature Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart
UPI News Service, 03/02/2020
Netflix is a Joke Fest, a new comedy festival hosted by the streaming service Netflix, is coming in 2020.
Netflix shared plans for the festival in a press release Monday, describing the event as a "star-studded celebration of comedy" featuring Ali Wong, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart and other acts.
The festival will take place April 27-May 3 in Los Angeles and feature live stand-up shows, special events and activations with comedians from around the world. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT, with pre-sales to begin March 3.
"It's our honor to transform LA for one week into the funniest place on earth," Netflix CCO Ted Sarandos said. "This festival is a unique celebration of the art of comedy, and the role it plays in reflecting our lives and defining culture."
