Netflix announced it has renewed You for a fourth season on Wednesday. Season 3 premieres Friday on the streaming service.

You stars Penn Badgley as Joe, a stalker who becomes obsessed with women. In Season 2, he married Love (Victoria Pedretti) and they have a baby in Season 3.

A video announcement Netflix posted to YouTube plays on Joe's insistence that he commits all his crimes "for you." "4 You" becomes "You 4" indicating a fourth season is coming.

Season 3 sees Love and Joe move to the fictional suburb of Madre Linda, Calif., to try to settle down. As their murderous impulses continue to threaten their public lives, Joe and Love try couples therapy.

You is based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes. Sera Gamble adapted the books and show runs.

Season 1 of You premiered on Lifetime in 2018. After the cable network declined a second season, Netflix picked up the show to continue production.

Greg Berlanti is an executive producer of You along with Gamble.