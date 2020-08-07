Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Rebecca remake.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Oct. 21, and first look photos for the film on Friday.

Lily James stars as Mrs. de Winter, a newly married young woman, with Armie Hammer as her husband, Maxim de Winter. Kristin Scott Thomas plays Mrs. Danvers, Maxim's housekeeper.

The photos show a passionate moment between Mrs. de Winter (James) and Maxim (Hammer), and a tense scene of Mrs. de Winter and Mrs. Danvers (Thomas) looking at each other in a mirror.

Ben Wheatley directed the film, which co-stars Tom Goodman-Hill, Keeley Hawes, Sam Riley and Ann Dowd.

Rebecca is based on the Daphne du Maurier novel of the same name, which was previously adapted by Alfred Hitchcock as a 1940 film. Hitchcock's version won two Oscars, including Best Picture.

Rebecca follows Mrs. de Winter, a newlywed who discovers her husband's household is haunted by the memory of his late first wife, Rebecca.

James is known for the films Cinderella, Baby Driver and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, while Hammer is known for The Social Network, Birth of a Nation and Call Me By Your Name.