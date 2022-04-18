Netflix's Geeked Week event will return in June.The streaming service said Monday that the live-stream event will take place June 6-10.Geeked Week features sneak peeks, new trailers and cast panels for popular Netflix series and films.A poster for the event teases new seasons of Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy, along with a new Resident Evil series.Netflix released a trailer for Stranger Things Season 4 last week. The season will be split into two parts, with Vol. 1 to premiere May 27 and Vol. 2 to arrive July 1.The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere June 22. The season will see Elliot Page's character, Vanya Hargreeves, come out as transgender following Page's real-life coming out.Netflix has yet to announce a release date for The Witcher Season 3 but started production on the season this month.Geeked Week 2021 took place in June and featured The Witcher, The Sandman, The Umbrella Academy, Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer and other projects.