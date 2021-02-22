Netflix will release a new documentary film by Chris Smith that explores the college admissions scandal, Operation Varsity Blues, on March 17.

Smith previously directed the documentary Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened for Netflix, which tackled the disastrous Fyre Festival and the man behind it, Billy McFarland.

"Everything you've heard is true. But you haven't heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps, the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal," Netflix tweeted Monday alongside a short teaser trailer.

Smith, who also executive produced Netflix's Tiger King, is reuniting with his Fyre producer Jon Karmen on Operation Varsity Blues.

The college admissions scandal involved actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman and dozens more conspiring to fraudulently secure admission for their children to elite colleges.

The celebrities were a part of a group of wealthy parents, college staffers and coaches led by William "Rick" Singer. Operation Varsity Blues will focus on the methods used by Singer, who would work with college admissions personnel and coaches, to fraudulently get the students admitted.

Matthew Modine (Stranger Things, Full Metal Jacket) will portray Singer in the documentary, which will use a combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI's wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients.