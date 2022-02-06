Netflix is celebrating 10 years of original series.

The nascent streaming service debuted the Norwegian crime dramedy, Lilyhammer, starring Stevie Van Zandt, a decade ago Sunday.

Ted Sarandos -- Netflix's co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Content Officer -- recalled in a weekend blog post how Van Zandt had filmed the series for a Norwegian TV station, then offered it to Netflix when he heard the company was seeking new shows.

"We watched it and we loved it," Sarandos wrote.

"I thought it was a classic fish-out-of-water story, with Stevie playing a role loved by audiences, and the interplay between his no-nonsense hitman Frank Tagliano and the gentle community around him made for some great comedy. It was a character that was so familiar in a culture that few audiences had seen. I wasn't sure what would come from that first phone call with Stevie. I was (am) a huge fan of his music and I loved him in The Sopranos, so I was happy just to get to talk to him for a few minutes."

Netflix not only bought the show, but ordered a second season of it.

"Thank you Lilyhammer and Stevie Van Zandt for starting this incredible 10-year journey. It's always hard to predict what's to come in the next 10, but one thing is certain: we'll have many more great stories from anywhere that can be loved everywhere," Sarandos said.