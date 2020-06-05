Netflix canceled its reality series Next in Fashion on Friday, Variety reported. The Independent also confirmed the news.

The show's first season premiered Jan. 29. Tan France, one of Queer Eye's Fab Five, hosted the fashion competition with Alexa Chung

Variety reports that France suggested the series could return on another network. Netflix canceled its animated series Tuca & Bertie after one season, but Adult Swim announced it would bring its second season to air in 2021.

"This is a one-season show, we don't know what will happen in the future," France told Variety. "But it was honestly one of the proudest things I've ever worked on. I love the show and Alexa so much. My focus is definitely on Queer Eye and moving forward with that."

Eighteen aspiring designers competed in competitions for a $250,000 prize and a chance to team up with Net-a-Porter to launch a clothing line. Minju Kim won the first season.

Netflix has canceled a number of its original series after only one season. In addition to Tuca & Bertie, Messiah, Astronomy Club, Spinning Out, Soundtrack and AJ and the Queen also only got one season.

Queer Eye will return for a sixth season on Netflix.