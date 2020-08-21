Netflix on Friday canceled its shows The Society and I Am Not Okay With This.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said it is not going forward with second seasons of either young-adult series.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said in a statement.

"We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

Starring Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Grace Victoria Cox, Emilio Garcia Sanchez and Olivia Nikkanen, The Society is a sci-fi drama about teens living in a copy of their hometown where there are no adults.

I Am Not Okay With This is a dramedy with Sophia Lillis as a 17-year-old who develops telekinetic powers.