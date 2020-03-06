RuPaul announced on Twitter Friday that Netflix has canceled his series AJ and the Queen after one season.

ADVERTISEMENT

"End of the road for AJ and the Queen @Netflix has decided not to extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We're so very proud of the work," RuPaul said alongside a promotional image from the series.

AJ and the Queen starred RuPaul as drag queen Ruby Red who travels from club to club across the U.S. along with 11-year-old orphan AJ (Izzy Gaspersz).

RuPaul created the series with Sex and the City writer and producer Michael Patrick King. The ten-episode first season premiered in January.

Michael Leon-Wooley, Josh Segarra, Tia Carrere and Katerina Tannenbaum also starred.