Netflix has canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina with the supernatural series set to end with a fourth season known as Part 4, later this year.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, from showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa , is based on the Archie comic series of the same name.

Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Sam Corlett, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle and Miranda Otto starred.

The series was originally developed for The CW as a spinoff to Riverdale before it moved to Netflix. The first season arrived in October 2018.

Part 3 premiered on Netflix in January. The latest season followed teenage witch Sabrina (Shipka) as she became the queen of hell in an attempt to save her boyfriend Nick (Leatherwood).

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

"I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see part four," he continued.