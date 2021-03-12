Netflix is testing a new feature with select customers that cracks down on password sharing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some users who watch the streaming service through the Netflix TV app on a shared account will be asked to verify through text or email that they are allowed to use the account.

The test will also prompt users to sign up for a separate account if they are not watching with the subscriber.

Users can select to verify later, causing the prompt to appear again later.

"This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so," Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix's terms of service states that accounts "may not be shared with individuals beyond your household." The streaming service has consistently ignored password sharing in the past.

Netflix's basic plan costs $8.99 a month and allows one screen to use the service. The standard plan costs $13.99 a month and allows up to two screens to stream at the same time, while the premium plan for $17.99 a month allows up to four screens.

The streaming service previously announced in January that it has passed 200 million subscribers worldwide.