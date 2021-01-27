Netflix announced on Wednesday two new anime series based on video game Tomb Raider and Skull Island, the home of King Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shows hail from Legendary Television, which is also developing anime series Pacific Rim: The Black for Netflix.

The Tomb Raider anime will pick up right after the events of the latest Tomb Raider video game trilogy that was capped off by 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Globe-trotting treasure hunter Lara Croft will return and embark on another adventure.

Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja) is writing and executive producing the series. Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj, Howard Bliss and Jacob Robinson are also executive producing.

Skull Island will follow a shipwrecked crew attempting to escape from Skull Island, which is also home to other prehistoric monsters.

Studio Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania) is handling Skull Island with Brian Duffield (Underwater, The Babysitter) writing and executive producing. Robinson is also executive producing.

Legendary is the studio behind films Kong: Skull Island and upcoming crossover Godzilla vs. Kong, which is coming to HBO Max and theaters on March 31.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Netflix previously announced a Resident Evil anime series in September along with an anime series based on upcoming film, Army of the Dead.