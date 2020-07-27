Netflix has announced that a third Kissing Booth film will be released in 2021.

The streaming service made the announcement on Instagram Sunday in a video featuring stars Joey King and Joel Courtney trying to keep the existence of a third film a secret from the other cast members.

King and other stars also confirmed that the third installment was filmed at the same time as The Kissing Booth 2 during a YouTube live event with the cast.

The announcement comes after Netflix released The Kissing Booth 2 on Friday.

The sequel followed King's Elle and Jacob Elordi's Noah as they struggled to have a long-distance relationship. Elle and her best friend Lee (Courtney) meanwhile, re-open the Kissing Booth at school.

The Kissing Booth is based on the Beth Reekles book series of the same name. Vince Marcello served as director on all three films.