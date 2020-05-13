The series comes from Warner Bros. Television and Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey production company. Team Downey's Evan Moore is producing with Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell also executive producing along with Linda Moran.
Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, Cold in July) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) are serving as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.
"The sweetest things are worth waiting for...Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can't wait to share it with you all," Robert Downey Jr. said on Twitter alongside promotional art for the series.
