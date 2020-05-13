Netflix has announced a television adaptation of DC Comics' Sweet Tooth, which will be executive produced by Robert Downey Jr.

Sweet Tooth, based on the comic book series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, follows a part deer, part boy who leaves his home to venture out into a post-apocalyptic world.

The boy joins a group of humans and other animal-children hybrids as they search for answers about the new world and their origins.

Netflix has ordered eight, one-hour episodes. Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte are set to star with James Brolin as the narrator.

The series comes from Warner Bros. Television and Robert Downey Jr.'s Team Downey production company. Team Downey's Evan Moore is producing with Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell also executive producing along with Linda Moran.

Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard, Cold in July) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) are serving as co-showrunners, writers and executive producers.

"The sweetest things are worth waiting for...Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can't wait to share it with you all," Robert Downey Jr. said on Twitter alongside promotional art for the series.