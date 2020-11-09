Netflix announced a new Kevin Hart special on Monday. Kevin Hart: Zero [Expletive] Given premieres Nov. 17 on the streaming service.

A teaser trailer shows Hart taking the stage. Hart filmed the show on Sept. 20 in Los Angeles, Calif., according to Netflix. 10 days later, Hart celebrated the birth of his third daughter, Kaori Mai, with wife Eniko Parrish.

This will be Hart's first standup special since Kevin Hart: Irresponsible, which premiered April 2, 2019 on Netflix.

Hart also starred in the Netflix docuseries Kevin Hart: Don't [Expletive] This Up last year and the Quibi series Die Hart this year. He produced the comedy Dave for FX starring Dave Burd.

The special also comes one year after an automobile accident in which Hart suffered injuries to his back. He was a passenger in a car that veered off the highway on Sept. 1, 2019. According to Highway Patrol, he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Hart updated fans on his recovery and physical therapy, including a Dec. 11, 2019 appearance on Ellen. Hart also placed his hands and footprints outside Grauman's Chinese theater on Dec. 10 despite his injuries.