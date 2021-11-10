Netflix announced the animated series Saturday Morning All Star Hits! on Wednesday. Kyle Mooney hosts and created the series with Ben Jones, creative director of animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mooney will play twin hosts Skip and Treybor. They will introduce animated segments in the style of '80s and '90s Saturday morning cartoons.

First look photos show two Mooneys side by side with long hair wearing neon outfits. Other photos preview some of the animated segments.

Lorne Michaels is an executive producer of Saturday Morning All Star Hits! The series will be eight episodes.

Mooney has been a Saturday Night Live cast member since 2013. He is featured in many of the show's digital shorts, and also wrote and starred in the 2017 movie Brigsby Bear.

Brigsby Bear also dealt with retro children's television. Mooney played a kidnapped boy whose kidnappers produced a TV show just for him.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! premieres Dec. 10 on Netflix.