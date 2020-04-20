Netflix acquires Melissa McCarthy drama-comedy 'The Starling'
UPI News Service, 04/20/2020
Netflix has acquired comedy-drama The Starling from director Ted Melfi and starring Melissa McCarthy.
The film follows a married couple Lilly (McCarthy) and Jack (Chris O'Dowd) who suffer a hardship. Jack goes to grieve on his own while Lilly stays home and starts a garden in her backyard.
Lilly starts to become attacked by a starling bird who has built a nest in her backyard. Lilly becomes obsessed with killing the bird and receives help from psychologist turned veterinarian Larry (Kevin Kline) who makes an impact on her life.
