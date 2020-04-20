Netflix has acquired comedy-drama The Starling from director Ted Melfi and starring Melissa McCarthy.

The film follows a married couple Lilly (McCarthy) and Jack ( Chris O'Dowd ) who suffer a hardship. Jack goes to grieve on his own while Lilly stays home and starts a garden in her backyard.

Lilly starts to become attacked by a starling bird who has built a nest in her backyard. Lilly becomes obsessed with killing the bird and receives help from psychologist turned veterinarian Larry (Kevin Kline) who makes an impact on her life.

Daveed Diggs, Loretta Devine, Timothy Olyphant, Sklyer Gisondo, Laura Harrier, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star.

Matt Harris penned the script. The Starling is currently in postproduction.