Nessa Barrett and JXDN teamed up with drummer Travis Barker for a performance of Barrett's song "La Di Die" on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The trio performed the track inside a darkly lit room that was filled with darkly colored lights and fog.

Barrett's silhouette appears at first before she links up onscreen with Barker and then JXDN.

"Does it rain in California?/ Only dream I've ever known/ Will they love you when you're famous?/ Where you'll never be alone/ Hope someday I'll find nirvana/ I'll be looking down below/ I'll be dead at twenty-seven/ Only nine more years to go/ I got a bully in my head/ Fake love, fake friends/ I was broken when you left/ Now you hear me everywhere you go," Barrett sings.

Barret's "La Di Die" featuring JXDN was released in February.

The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Soundcloud, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.