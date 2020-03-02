NeNe Leakes says her marriage to her husband, Gregg Leakes, is "doing amazing."

The 52-year-old television personality gave an update on her relationship with Gregg Leakes during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following rumors of a split.

"Gregg and I are doing amazing," Leakes said. "I love him, he loves me. We're in a great place in our relationship."

Leakes and Gregg Leakes married in 1997 and have a son together, Brentt, 21. Leakes, who also has a son, Bryson, from a previous relationship, voiced her love for Gregg Leakes in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day in February.

"Happy Valentines Day Gregg @greggleakes I love you! The kids Love you! You are loved hunni," she wrote.

Prior to Leakes' post, fans had speculated of a split between Leakes and Gregg Leakes due to Leakes not posting with her husband for several weeks. The couple had addressed issues in their marriage during the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 reunion in April 2019.

"Our relationship is not great; it really put a strain on us. We decided to do counseling [with Dr. Jeff]," Leakes said at the time.

Also in April 2019, Gregg Leakes completed chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in May 2018.

On the WWHL after-show, Leakes discussed her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Eva Marcille and her behavior in Season 12.

"She's been very negative," Leakes said of Marcille. "I mean, she's been talking about everyone in their interviews, including me. But how do I feel about her? I'm numb."