NeNe, who was one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it premiered in October 2008 on Bravo, announced in 2020 that she wouldn't be reprising her role on the series for Season 13.
Shortly after her announcement, she had a falling out with Bravo and the show's executive producer, Andy Cohen.
But NeNe, 57, shared how any tension or bad blood she had with the network is gone now.
"I miss the check. I miss the trips... If they called, I would answer," NeNe said during a recent appearance on Tamron Hall. "I would need to hear what they have to say."
NeNe explained, "We have put a lot of things behind us that some people know, some people don't know."
NeNe was referring to her 2022 discrimination lawsuit against Bravo, NBC Universal and Andy in which she had alleged it was a hostile work environment and she could no longer tolerate racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior, Peoplereported.
The lawsuit was mutually dismissed without prejudice later that year.
"We've ended all of those things, we've moved forward," NeNe confirmed.
"I'm doing some things with NBC. I will be on the after show for the Oscars. I will be doing that."
The former Housewife added, "We have our relationship. We're kind of dating slowly. So we'll see what happens. But I just don't know."
NeNe joked, "One day if I went back over there, would they all beat me up?!"
But NeNe ultimately confirmed that she is "so past" all the drama with Bravo and if they'd want to have a drink with her, she'd definitely be up for it.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
NeNe had made similar comments during a Monday, January 13 appearance on The Breakfast Club.
When talking about a potential return to The Real Housewives franchise, NeNe teased, "I'll never say never."
"But if they got a check that's got zero, zero, zero, zero, zero on the end? You know, I might be back. I don't know, I don't know!" she quipped.
While NeNe pointed out how she misses the checks and the vacations, she doesn't miss the arguments with her former co-stars.
NeNe also confirmed that she hadn't spoken to Andy directly.
"But I'm not against speaking to him. But I haven't spoken to him," she noted.
"We're not in meetings. We did settle our dispute with each other. We did settle everything."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta had a major casting shakeup for Season 16, and so the reboot may hinder NeNe's chances of coming back to the show.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I felt like if I was there, they would have to put certain girls around me," NeNe explained on The Breakfast Club. "All of those girls who are there now, I don't know who they are."
Bravo has yet to announce the premiere date for Season 16, but the series is expected to air this year.
In addition to her former The Real Housewife role, NeNe is also famous for having competed on Season 11 of The Celebrity Apprentice as well as Dancing with the Stars' 18th season with her professional partner Tony Dovolani.
NeNe and Tony finished the reality dancing competition in seventh place.
NeNe and her late husband Gregg Leakes also participated in the second MasterChef Celebrity Showdown together. About The Author:Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.