Tiger King star Carole Baskin, ice skater Johnny Weir, rapper Nelly and more will be competing on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars, Good Morning America announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backstreet Boy member AJ McLean and Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe were previously announced for Season 29.

"Get ready, you cool cats and kittens," Baskin said on GMA while dancing with a plush tiger.

Dancing with the Stars Season 29 will be hosted by Tyra Banks, who is replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Bergeron has hosted more than 400 episodes of the dancing series since 2005. while Andrews joined him in 2014.

Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko will appear as the dancing pros.