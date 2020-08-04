Neil Young filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, alleging the musician's songs were used at rallies without Young's permission.

The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, alleges Donald J. Trump for President Inc. used Young's songs "Rockin in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" at numerous campaign events, most recently at a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Okla.

"This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing," the suit states. "However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

Young's attorney, Robert Besser, wrote the singer-songwriter is seeking to have Trump barred from using the songs at future events. The suit is also seeking statutory damages.