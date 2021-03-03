Production has begun on 8-Bit Christmas, a holiday comedy set in 1980s Chicago and starring How I Met Your Mother alum Neil Patrick Harris and Cowboys actor Steve Zahn.

New Line said Wednesday that Stuber director Michael Dowse is helming the film for HBO Max. The film will also feature Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure) and June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie).

"The story centers on 10-year-old Jake Doyle's (Fegley) herculean quest to get the latest and greatest video game system for Christmas. Harris plays adult Jake Doyle (and also narrates) while Raphael and Zahn play young Jake's parents, Kathy and John," a news release said.

Kevin Jakubowski penned the screenplay based on his debut novel.