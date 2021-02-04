Neil Patrick Harris says his husband, David Burtka, is recovering and "doing well" after undergoing spinal surgery.

The 47-year-old actor gave a health update on Burtka, 45, Wednesday on Instagram after Burtka, also an actor, had the "intensive" surgery at a hospital in New York.

Harris shared a photo of Burtka wearing a neck brace and hooked up to IVs but giving two thumbs up from his hospital bed.

"David is recovering from spinal surgery. It was fairly intensive, took over seven hours, but he's in good spirits and doing well," Harris captioned the post.

"It's one of the scarier, more hopeless feelings - hoping for the best, trying not to fear the worst, waiting a call with news. Thankfully, all went according to plan. Whew..! Two thumbs up," he said. "I love you, @dbelicious. Your strength inspires me. And thanks to NY-Presbyterian Hospital for, well, everything."

In the comments, Harris said Burtka was having an issue with three spinal discs and had the surgery planned "for a while." Actresses Amy Sedaris and Christina Hendricks were among those to wish Burtka well in the comments.

"OMG what the hell happened I will say a prayer and light a candle," Sedaris wrote.

"Honey!!!!!! Oh my goodness. So glad you're okay. Both of you," Hendricks said.

Harris and Burtka married in September 2014 and have 10-year-old twins, daughter Harper and son Gideon. Harris shared a video in December showing his family on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

"Christmas Greetings from the Burtka-Harris Family! #ineedanap," he wrote.

Harris is known for playing Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother and Count Olaf on A Series of Unfortunate Events. He will star with Nicolas Cage in the upcoming film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.