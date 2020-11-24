The birthday party takes a dangerous turn, causing Cage to channel his on-screen roles in order to save the day.
Harris will appear in the film as Cage's talent agent. Horgan will star as Cage's ex-wife, while Haddish plays a rogue government agent who forces Cage to go undercover against a criminal organization.
Tom Gormican is directing the film which he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set for release on March 19.
Harris will next bee seen in Matrix 4 and limited series It's a Sin on HBO Max.
