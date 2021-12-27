Channel 5 is teasing the return of popular soap opera Neighbours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network shared a promo for the Australian drama Monday on Twitter.

The video teases new beginnings, scandal, romance and tragedy for the residents of Erinsborough, including a death.

"New Year, New Places, New Scandal, New Romance, New Beginnings, New Tragedy..." the post reads.

The series will return with new episodes Jan. 3 on Channel 5.

Neighbours is created by Reg Watson and stars Stephan Dennis, Geoff Paine, Annie Jones, Lucinda Cowden, Richard Huggett, Jacinta Stapleton and Chris Milligan.

The series originally premiered on Seven Network in 1985.