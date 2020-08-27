A pair of Florida neighbors who spotted a great blue heron with its beak stuck in fast food milkshake lid called in a wildlife rescuer to snare the bird and remove the object.

Carolyn Burgin of Palm Harbor said she called neighbor Pat Mead to take a second look when she spotted a bird with an object wrapped around its beak.

"I saw it from a distance and I thought, 'is that a big fish he's caught?'" Burgin told WFTS-TV. "Then we realized it was a plastic fast food lid."

The neighbors said it was a lid from a McDonald's milkshake.

"The bird somehow put its beak right through it," Mead said.

The duo, who feared the bird was starving as a result of its trapped beak, contacted wildlife rescuer Kim Begay after repeated failed attempts at capturing the bird themselves.

"Ninety-eight percent of the time a bird in that situation it would die," said Begay, a rescuer who serves as vice president of the Clearwater Audubon Society.

Begay used fresh fish to bait the heron into a snare trap.

The heron was taken to Seaside Seabird Sanctuary, where carers determined it was malnourished and dehydrated. The bird is being treated at the sanctuary and is expected to make a full recovery.