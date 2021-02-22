Ne-Yo is going to be a dad of five.

The 41-year-old singer and television personality is expecting his fifth child, his third with his wife, Crystal Smith.

Ne-Yo shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a video of himself caressing Smith's baby bump.

"Overjoyed to announce...... the family is expanding...! #Number5 #5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings @itscrystalsmith You ready baby? Let's go!" he captioned the post.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and singers Christina Millian and Nivea were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Awwwwwww I'm in tears! Congratulations," Nivea wrote.

Ne-Yo and Smith married in 2016 and have two sons, Shaffer Chimere, 4, and Roman Alexander-Raj, 2. Ne-Yo also has two children, daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, and son Mason Evan, 9, with his ex-partner Monyetta Shaw.

Ne-Yo and Smith announced news of Smith's pregnancy the day after their six-year wedding anniversary.

"Today marks 6 years of marriage," Ne-Yo wrote Saturday on Instagram. "It has been a bumpy beautiful, tragically terrific ride full of twists n' turns, up's n' down's...and I wouldn't have it any other way."

"We've grown so much," he added. "With the understanding that we've still got some growing to do of course, I have to acknowledge how far we've come."

Ne-Yo said he and Smith have found true partnership and harmony in their marriage.

"I think once we both realized that marriage isn't ownership...but partnership, we found our tempo, our melody. And now we've become a beautiful harmony," he said. "I pray we sing this song forever."

Ne-Yo released his seventh album, Good Man, in 2018. He serves as a judge on the NBC reality dance competition World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez and Derek Hough.