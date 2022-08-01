Ne-Yo is asking for privacy following his wife Crystal Renay's cheating allegations.

The 42-year-old singer and television personality spoke out Sunday on Twitter after Renay publicly accused him of cheating on her for the past eight years.

"For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family's privacy at this time," Ne-Yo wrote.

Ne-Yo and Renay married in February 2016 and have three children, Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 13 months. Ne-Yo also has two kids, Madilyn, 11, and Mason, 10, with Monyetta Shaw.

Renay announced her split from Ne-Yo in an Instagram post Saturday.

"8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected... every last one of them!" Renay wrote. "To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

"I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn't," she added. "I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache."

Renay then asked for people to stop sending her "videos or information" of Ne-Yo cheating, as it is no longer her concern.

"I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can't love you the way you deserve then it's up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best," she concluded her post.

Real Housewives stars Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey were among those to show their support for Renay in the comments.