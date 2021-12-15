South Korean boy band NCT U has released a dance practice video for its song "Universe (Let's Play Ball)."

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a video Wednesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for the song.

The video shows the members of NCT U performing the "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" choreography in a studio. The members wear casual outfits.

"Universe (Let's Play Ball)" appears on the album Universe, released Tuesday. NCT U released a music video for the song last week.

Universe was released by NCT under the name NCT 2021. The album features songs from each NCT subunit, NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV, along with a song, "Beautiful," by the full group. NCT released a music video for "Beautiful" alongside the album.

Universe also features the songs "New Axis," "Earthquake," "OK!," "Birthday Party," "Know Now," "Dreaming," "Round&Round," "Miracle," "Vroom," "Sweet Dream" and "Goo Night."

As a full group, NCT has 23 members. The full group previously released the albums NCT 2020 Resonance and NCT 2018 Empathy.