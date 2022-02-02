South Korean singer Mark is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 22-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, released a teaser for his "Child" video Wednesday.

The preview shows Mark running through the streets at night while being chased by a group of people.

"Child" is a solo single that appears on SM Station: NCT Lab, a new project from NCT's label, SM. Mark will release NCT Lab and the full "Child" music video Friday.

"Child" is Mark's second solo single after "Drop" featuring Seulgi, released in 2017. He also released the collaborations "Young & Free" with Xiumin and "Lemonade Love" with Park Jae-jung.

As a full group, NCT consists of 23 members and has four subunits: NCT U, NCT 127, NCT Dream and WayV. Mark is a member of NCT 127 and NCT Dream, and also performs with the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

NCT released its third album as a full group, NCT 2021 Universe, in December. The album features the singles "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" and "Beautiful."