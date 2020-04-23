South Korean boy band NCT Dream is gearing up to release its new EP.The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, teased the song "7 Days" in a track video released Thursday.The video features a preview of the song and shows the members sneaking around a school and leaving surprises in lockers."7 Days" appears on NCT Dream's forthcoming EP, Reload. The group will release the EP Wednesday, April 29.NCT Dream shared a track video Wednesday for "Puzzle Piece," another song from Reload.NCT Dream shared a release schedule for Reload on Monday. The group will next release a track video for the song "Love Again" on Friday.Reload is NCT Dream's first Korean-language EP since We Boom, released in July. The group released the Japanese-language EP The Dream in January.NCT Dream consists of NCT members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. NCT also has the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.