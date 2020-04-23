South Korean boy band NCT Dream is gearing up to release its new EP.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, teased the song "7 Days" in a track video released Thursday.

The video features a preview of the song and shows the members sneaking around a school and leaving surprises in lockers.

"7 Days" appears on NCT Dream's forthcoming EP, Reload. The group will release the EP Wednesday, April 29.

NCT Dream shared a track video Wednesday for "Puzzle Piece," another song from Reload.

NCT Dream shared a release schedule for Reload on Monday. The group will next release a track video for the song "Love Again" on Friday.

Reload is NCT Dream's first Korean-language EP since We Boom, released in July. The group released the Japanese-language EP The Dream in January.

NCT Dream consists of NCT members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. NCT also has the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.