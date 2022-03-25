South Korean boy band NCT Dream is gearing up for the release of its new album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a highlight medley for the album, Glitch Mode, on Friday.

Glitch Mode features the title track "Glitch Mode" and 10 other songs: "Fire Alarm," "Arcade," "It's Yours," "Teddy Bear," "Replay," "Saturday Drip," "Better Than Gold," "Drive," "Never Goodbye" and "Rewind."

NCT Dream previously shared a "Closed Beta Test" teaser video for Glitch Mode that shows the members robbing a gas station.

Glitch Mode is NCT Dream's second full album after Hot Sauce, released in May 2021.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and released the album NCT 2021 Universe in December.