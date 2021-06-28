South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released the album Hello Future and a music video for a song of the same name Monday.

Hello Future is a repackaged version of NCT Dream's debut studio album, Hot Sauce, released in May. The reissue features three new songs: "Hello Future," "Bungee" and "Life is Still Going on."

The "Hello Future" video shows the members of NCT Dream playing soccer as they share a hopeful message about peace and coming together.

NCT Dream consists of NCT members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

NCT also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV. The full group released the two-part album NCT 2020 Resonance in the fall.

WayV's Kun and Xiaojun released a single and music video for the song "Back to You" earlier this month.