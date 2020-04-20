South Korean boy band NCT Dream will release a new EP next week.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a release schedule for its forthcoming EP, Reload, Monday on Twitter.

NCT Dream will share "track videos," or teaser videos, for the songs "Puzzle Piece," "7 Days," "Love Again" and "Quiet Down" this week. The first will be released Wednesday.

In addition, NCT Dream will release teaser images, one "Ridin'" version and one "Rollin'" version, on April 26 and 27, respectively.

NCT Dream will then release Reload and a music video for the single "Ridin'" on April 29. A teaser image for the EP shows the group wearing coordinating outfits and posing against some scaffolding.

Reload is NCT Dream's first Korean-language EP since We Boom, released in July. The group released the Japanese EP The Dream in January.

NCT Dream consists of NCT members Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. NCT also has the subunits NCT U, NCT 127, and WayV.