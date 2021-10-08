South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up to release its new repackaged album.

The K-pop group shared a schedule for the album, titled Favorite, on Friday.

NCT 127 will release a "Classic" mood sampler and first teaser image for the album Tuesday, followed by teaser images Oct. 13-15. It will also share album details Oct. 15.

The group will then release a "Catharsis" mood sampler and teaser image Oct. 16, followed by additional teaser images Oct. 17-19.

NCT 127 will share "Story of Favorite" teasers Oct. 20-22. The group will release "Favorite" teaser images Oct. 23 and 24, as well as a "Favorite" music video teaser Oct. 24.

NCT 127 will release Favorite and the full "Favorite" music video Oct. 25.

Favorite is a repackaged version of NCT 127's album Sticker, released in September. The repackaged version will feature the new songs "Favorite," "Love on the Floor" and "Pilot."

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. The group is a subunit of the boy band NCT.