South Korean boy band NCT 127 is gearing up to release its new EP.

The K-pop group, a subunit of NCT, shared a highlight medley Monday for its forthcoming Japanese EP, Loveholic.

The video features clips of the title track, "First Love," and four other songs: "Right Now," "Lipstick," "Chica Bom Bom" and "Gimme Gimme."

The EP will also feature "Kick It," the lead single from NCT 127's second full-length Korean album, Neo Zone, released in March 2020.

On Monday, NCT 127 also shared a music video for "Gimme Gimme." The video shows the group singing and dancing in a warehouse.

Loveholic will mark NCT 127's first Japanese release since its first full-length Japanese album, Awaken, released in April 2019. Loveholic will be released on Wednesday.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Taeyong, Mark, Yuta, Winwin, Haechan, Johnny and Jungwoo. NCT also has the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV.