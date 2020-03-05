South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Kick It" on Wednesday.

The "Kick It" video shows the members of NCT 127 performing an energetic dance routine. The song features references to martial arts great Bruce Lee and his movie Enter the Dragon.

"Kick It" is the lead single from NCT 127's forthcoming album, Neo Zone. The group will release Neo Zone on Friday.

NCT 127 teased other songs from Neo Zone in a series of videos in February. Other tracks include "White Night," "Boom," "Day Dream," "Sit Down!" and "Love Me Now."