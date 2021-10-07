South Korean boy band NCT 127 is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse of its visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, shared a video Thursday that showed the members on set ahead of their Late Late Show performance in September.

NCT 127 discussed the performance while rehearsing on a stage with desert-themed props and neon lights.

"We have been preparing for the James Corden performance for quite a while now, and we're thrilled to be able to finally film it," the group said. "We're here, so we're giving it our all."

NCT performed its song "Sticker" in a pre-taped video Sept. 16 on The Late Late Show.

"Sticker" is the title track from NCT 127's album of the same name, released Sept. 17.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members.