South Korean boy band NCT 127 is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" on Thursday.

The video shows the members of NCT 127 play cowboys in a neon-colored, Western-inspired world.

"Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" is a remix of NCT 127's single "Sticker," which appears on the group's album of the same name. The album and the original "Sticker" music video were released in September.

"Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)" was released as part of SM Entertainment's iScreaM project, where global DJs and producers remix singles from SM artists.

On Thursday, NCT 127 also released "Sticker (Lodge Boy Remix)" and a visualizer for the song featuring similar visuals to the Will Not Fear remix video.

NCT 127 consists of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and released the album NCT 2021 Universe this month.