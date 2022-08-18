South Korean boy band NCT 127 will make its comeback in September.

The K-pop group announced its fourth full-length Korean album, 2 Baddies, on Thursday.

NCT 127 is a subunit of the boy band NCT. 2 Baddies will feature NCT members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan.

The 2 Baddies cover art shows the members of NCT 127 posing around a blue sports car.

NCT 127 also shared a teaser titled "Gear Up" that shows the members wearing glow-in-the-dark outfits in a room illuminated with blue lights.

2 Baddies will mark NCT 127's first full-length album since Sticker, released in September 2021.

As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream and WayV. NCT released Universe, its third full-length album as a full group, in December.