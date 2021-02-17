NCIS: New Orleans -- starring Scott Bakula -- is ending with its seventh season on CBS, the show's executive producers announced Wednesday.

"It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes," executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said in a statement.

"As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

The finale is set for May 16. The series will include a total of 155 episodes.

The crime drama's cast features Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder.

CBS also canceled its sitcom Mom after eight seasons on Wednesday.