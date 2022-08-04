CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event, to air on Sept. 19.
The evening's entertainment will kick off at 9 p.m.
It marks the Season 20 premiere of NCIS and the Season 2 debut of Hawai'i.
"Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker's name," the network teased in a press release Wednesday.
"Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai'i's Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven."
The military drama/investigative procedural franchise follows fictional special agents who work for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.
