NBC has announced that the new seasons of three of its competition shows are set to debut the week of May 31 to June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 13 of American Ninja Warrior -- hosted by Matt Iseman , Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall -- is slated to kick off on May 31.

Season 16 of America's Got Talent will premiere on June 1, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara back as judges.

Terry Crews is also returning as host.

Season 3 of the crafting show Making It is scheduled to begin on June 3.